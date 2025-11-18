Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane surpasses the 50-goal mark with first-half hat-trick as Senegal annihilate Bafana Bafana legend and ex-Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy's Kenya

Kenya endured a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Senegal in an international friendly at Mardan Stadium in Turkey on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane was the star of the evening, with the former Liverpool forward menacing the Kenyan defence to claim a hat-trick.

Bayern Munich attacker Nicolas Jackson added further misery to Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars as he helped himself to a clinical brace.

El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ibrahim Mbaye and Cherif Ndiaye also got on the scoresheet to round off Senegal’s ruthless performance.

The match became even more chaotic when coach McCarthy’s South African assistant, Vasili Manousakis — formerly of AmaZulu, Richards Bay and Cape Town City — was sent off in the second half.

It was the heaviest defeat for the Bafana Bafana legend in his career as a coach and it came a few days after Kenya also lost to Equatorial Guinea in another friendly game.