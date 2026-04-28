FC Bayern Munich have reportedly identified RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande as their top transfer target for next summer, according to The Athletic. However, because the club’s hierarchy believes the deal would be too expensive, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon has emerged as the preferred alternative.
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Anthony Gordon's proposed Bayern Munich move to collapse? Bundesliga champions eye another top transfer target
Interest in Gordon is still there
Sky and other outlets had already reported that Gordon was Bayern’s “top target”. The German record champions’ interest in the England international is now seen as both well-founded and concrete. Although Diomande remains the “preferred target”, The Athletic adds that Gordon is highly regarded at Säbener Straße, where officials now believe they can complete the signing of the 25-year-old.
Bayern have already held talks with the player, according to The Athletic, though no direct contact with the Magpies has taken place. Newcastle hope the sale will bring in the second-highest transfer fee in club history after Alexander Isak’s €145 million move to Liverpool last summer.
While Gordon himself is unlikely to command that record fee, the Magpies are said to be holding out for a minimum of €80 million for the versatile forward, who remains under contract until 2030. The club’s willingness to sell their top scorer stems from the need to raise funds and stay within Financial Fair Play regulations.
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The race to sign €100m Diomande
Gordon is a top-class, highly sought-after transfer target for Bayern. He can challenge and cover for Luis Díaz on the left wing, support Harry Kane up front, or slot in behind as a number 10 for Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala.
This versatility gives him a slender but real competitive edge over Diomande, who has burst onto the scene in his first Bundesliga campaign for Leipzig but is primarily a winger. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old Ivorian has made an immediate impact. In 33 competitive outings so far, he has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists - numbers that have attracted attention across Europe, not just in Munich.
According to Bild, his new agency, Roc Nation, has already met with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC. Internally, Leipzig values Diomande at a minimum of €100 million. Recent reports suggest a potential sale this summer, with the club keeping him on loan for another season.
However, Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff insists a sale next summer is out of the question. “If I were sporting director, I wouldn’t sell this young player who hasn’t even completed a full season with us. No matter what price is asked. I believe he is a player who can still develop further, because he is, of course, still very young. And he can certainly become even more valuable,” he said last Friday on Sky.
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Bayern strong favourites to sign Gordon
Should Bayern fail to land Diomande this summer, they will be well placed to sign the more affordable Gordon. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United officials increasingly believe Gordon wants a new challenge and will seek a move. The Magpies’ failure to qualify for European football also favours Bayern.
Gordon is said to have closely monitored Michael Olise’s rapid adaptation at the club and now views a move to Munich as the “logical next step” in his career, according to transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri.
Yan Diomande vs Anthony Gordon
Players Matches (2025-26) Goals Assists Minutes played Yan Diomande 33 13 9 2,464 Anthony Gordon 46 17 5 2,869 minutes