Is a rift developing between Abdeslam Ouaddou and Sipho Mbule at Orlando Pirates? Questions raised as to why Bafana Bafana midfielder missed Mamelodi Sundowns game
Is Mbule falling down the pecking order?
When the 2025/26 season began, Bafana Bafana midfielder Sipho Mbule took little time to establish himself as a key player for Orlando Pirates.
His rejuvenation with the Buccaneers saw him considered for international duties again. Hugo Broos gave him a call-up, and he ended up playing crucial roles in South Africa's qualification for the World Cup.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns star was also part of the team that featured in the 2025 AFCON finals but was eliminated by Cameroon in the Round of 16.
But since his return from Morocco, he has been conspicuously missing from matchday squads at times, raising questions on what could be the problem.
'The coach knows'
Former Bucs winger Steve Lekoelea has suggested there could be a problem between Mbule and Abdeslam Ouaddou.
"The problem of Mbule – maybe he's not doing well at training, or he's not training, I don't know, but it's between the coach, the player, and the team," Lekoelea told Soccer Laduma.
"(If) they can resolve that issue, because I don't understand why he did not play. I think the coach knows."
Raging No. 10 debate
Mbule's absence comes at a time when there is a heated debate on who should be Pirates' lead No. 10.
Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbule himself, and Andre De Jong are Ouaddou's options for that crucial position.
As Mofokeng continues to shine even when deployed as a playmaker, there has been a suggestion to move Mbule deeper in midfield.
“We’ve been talking about the Master Chef’s [Sipho Mbule] position. And a lot of people, maybe not all of them, but a lot of people, and you’re also included, say that I would prefer him in a six position or an eight position," former Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena said.
“It is where he’s more involved with the buildup and tries to quickly get the ball to the attackers, who are really quick, you know. He can get [Oswin] Appollis and [Relebohile] Mofokeng very quickly in the pockets. They turn; they face the defenders.
“With the Master Chef, if you have him in that position, he’s more composed. He gets the ball and waits for the team to come. He joins them, then lays off a pass, one of those through passes, you know," he added.
Mbule's World Cup prospects in danger
When picking his squad, Broos has always argued that he will call up players who regularly play and do well for their respective clubs.
This means that continued absence puts the Pirates' star in danger of missing the global bonanza this year.
The midfielder was seen as Themba Zwane's able successor, but competition at the Soweto giants and limited playtime could force the Bafana coach to look elsewhere.