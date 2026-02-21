Is a rift developing between Abdeslam Ouaddou and Sipho Mbule at Orlando Pirates? Questions raised as to why Bafana Bafana midfielder missed Mamelodi Sundowns game

When the 2025/26 season began, Bafana Bafana midfielder Sipho Mbule took little time to establish himself as a key player for Orlando Pirates.

His rejuvenation with the Buccaneers saw him considered for international duties again. Hugo Broos gave him a call-up, and he ended up playing crucial roles in South Africa's qualification for the World Cup.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star was also part of the team that featured in the 2025 AFCON finals but was eliminated by Cameroon in the Round of 16.

But since his return from Morocco, he has been conspicuously missing from matchday squads at times, raising questions on what could be the problem.