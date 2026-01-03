Interest in Mamelodi Sundowns star confirmed as January loan transfer is being explored

Thapelo Maseko has struggled for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns this season, managing just 127 minutes from seven appearances across all competitions.

The arrival of Miguel Cardoso at the Brazilians appears to have further complicated his situation, pushing him further down the pecking order.

It is a difficult turn of events for a player who looked highly promising a few seasons ago and once seemed destined for a move to Europe.

Maseko himself publicly expressed his displeasure at the start of the campaign after he was left out of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup squad.

His agent, Glyn Binkin, has since confirmed that they are exploring loan options in search of regular football.