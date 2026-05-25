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Inter Miami say Lionel Messi has 'overload' and 'muscle fatigue' in hamstring as Argentina star reportedly expected to play at World Cup
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Expected to be ready for World Cup
Although Inter Miami didn't give a clear timetable on Messi's return, Fabrizio Romano reported the Argentine forward is expected to be ready by the time the World Cup kicks off in June.
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Messi's season so far
Messi has played all but one of Miami's 15 matches this season and has 12 goals and eight assists in league action. He is the reigning MVP-winner, having taken home the award in the last two seasons.
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Argentina's upcoming slate
La Selección have two friendlies prior to opening up their title defense on June 16 in Kansas City against Algeria.
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What's next for Inter Miami?
The Herons have a lengthy break before returning to action, with their next league match scheduled on July 22. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference with 31 points after 15 matches.