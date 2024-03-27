This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Beckham-Tsitsipas-Badosa-Messi-Alba-Inter-MiamiGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Inter Miami host Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa! Tennis power couple gifted Lionel Messi jerseys as they meet Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets after being welcomed to MLS club by David Beckham

Inter Miami CFLionel MessiMajor League Soccer

Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa visited Inter Miami's training facility, where they received a Lionel Messi shirt.

  • Tsitsipas and Badosa visited Inter Miami
  • Beckham hosted the tennis power couple
  • Received a Lionel Messi kit

