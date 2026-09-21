At Sandro Mazzola's funeral at the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio in Milan, Inter president Beppe Marotta spoke in tribute to one of the club's great icons. These were his words, as reported by FcInter1908.
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Inter, Marotta: "Mazzola's values must be preserved and passed on to young people"
A legend leaves
"An Inter legend is leaving. And a figure is leaving who stirred emotions not only in the Inter world but more generally among those who love sport"
Preserving his memory and his values
"We have a primary duty: to preserve their memory and the values that this memory contains, and that we must pass on to our young people, not only the young but all those who will be the men of tomorrow"
Humility, work ethic and sense of belonging
"In Mazzola you can find many qualities that help shape people’s growth: humility, a strong work ethic and a sense of belonging. It is an important foundation for the younger generation and for the boys who will become the men of tomorrow"
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