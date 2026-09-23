The long international break will give plenty of managers the chance to work on tactical tweaks and different ways of using the players available to them, with the next crucial run of matches in mind. The time for experiments has gone. What we have seen in the first five league games, plus for many sides their opening fixtures in Europe and the Coppa Italia, will now help shape as clearly as possible the ideal XI to carry every team through until the next break.

For Inter, Cristian Chivu still has plenty to sort out. It starts with the recurring issue of conceding two goals before they begin to take control of games, and runs through to their defensive frailty as well as some technical-tactical duels he will have to settle. Chief among them is the battle between Petar Sucic and Curtis Jones, with the Englishman who, at least so far, has not shown in practice that he is better than the player whose place he is trying to take.



