Curtis Jones is now only hours away from becoming, for all intents and purposes, a new Inter player. The 2001-born midfielder came through at Liverpool and is now a regular around the England squad. He is saying goodbye to the Reds after a career spent entirely at Anfield and is set to begin a new adventure in Serie A with the team managed by Cristian Chivu.





Jones has pushed hard for the move, having identified Inter as the ideal destination to take his career in a new direction. After weeks of negotiations, the deal is now just one step away from being completed.





He is expected in Milan this afternoon, where he will officially begin his new chapter with Inter. The first appointment, however, has been set for tomorrow at 12pm, when the player will undergo the customary medical examinations before putting pen to paper on his contract.



