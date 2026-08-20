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CM Grafica nuova Inter Jones 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Inter, Curtis Jones arrives in Milan: ready for medical and signing

Inter
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C. Jones
Liverpool

Arriving from Liverpool for £35 million

Curtis Jones is now only hours away from becoming, for all intents and purposes, a new Inter player. The 2001-born midfielder came through at Liverpool and is now a regular around the England squad. He is saying goodbye to the Reds after a career spent entirely at Anfield and is set to begin a new adventure in Serie A with the team managed by Cristian Chivu.


Jones has pushed hard for the move, having identified Inter as the ideal destination to take his career in a new direction. After weeks of negotiations, the deal is now just one step away from being completed.


He is expected in Milan this afternoon, where he will officially begin his new chapter with Inter. The first appointment, however, has been set for tomorrow at 12pm, when the player will undergo the customary medical examinations before putting pen to paper on his contract.


  • The details

    The agreement is for a five-year deal, with Jones now set to commit himself to Inter until 2031. The midfielder is expected to earn around €3.5 million per season, underlining the central role the Nerazzurri plan to hand him in the new technical project.


    For Liverpool, meanwhile, the deal is set to be worth around €35 million overall. It is a significant fee for a player who came through the Reds' youth system and worked his way up to become an important part of the first team.


    The countdown has now begun: Curtis Jones is ready to arrive in Milan, bringing the Liverpool chapter to a close and opening a new one with the Nerazzurri. He now faces a fresh challenge in a different league, with Chivu ready to put him at the centre of Inter's new project.




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