Inter challenge Juventus for Romano. But it also depends on Calhanoglu and Stankovic

Alessandro Romano is one of the names at the top of Inter's plans for the midfield of the future. The 20-year-old Cagliari player appeals because of his attributes and potential: his 185 centimetres would add physicality to a department that could take on a different shape over the coming seasons.





According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already started making moves, with no intention of getting dragged into bidding wars and preferring instead to steal a march on the competition. The previous deal with Cagliari also matters: in 2019, the investment in Nicolò Barella became one of Inter's best pieces of business in recent years.