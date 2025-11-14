Innocent Maela adamant ex-Orlando Pirates teammate Thembinkosi Lorch 'absolutely deserves' Bafana Bafana chance since he is among the best

Thembinkosi Lorch has been exceptional in North Africa for Wydad Athletic Club across all competitions, assisting and scoring vital goals for his Botola Pro League club.

For instance, he has scored five goals in the nine matches played for the club in all tournaments in the ongoing 2025/26 edition.

However, he has not made the Bafana Bafana national team squad that will play Zambia in the international friendly game set for Saturday.

“You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago, when we played in Morocco, and he was playing very good at Pirates at that moment,” he told the media.

“His performance was not good. Then I followed him, he played, then he didn’t play. At Pirates, he dropped out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rulani wanted him.

"But after a few months, he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing good in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future, I’m very sorry, this is not the future," Broos concluded.

This has been a hot topic in Mzansi for the better part of a month.