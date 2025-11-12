'Thembinkosi Lorch must win the right to regain trust of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as Themba Zwane did' says MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena

MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena believes Lorch has massive talent and can help Bafana Bafana. He feels the 31-year-old should be given a chance, but he should also do his part by winning the trust of the 73-year-old.

“I think in this moment, we’ve got a head coach in Hugo Broos, who is doing a very, very good job,” he told the media.

“I think he’s done incredibly well for the country. He’s done incredibly well for the players. There’s a very strong sense of trust and a good rapport between him and the players. And that’s very, very important at this level. And I think we’ve just got to continue to go in the direction that he has chosen.

“It might not necessarily be a direction that I, for one, agree with, or maybe you agree with on many aspects, but I think with the success that he’s had, he has worked to deserve a little bit of credit to make certain executive decisions that we might not all agree with," Mokwena added.

“But I think in the success that he has had, I think he deserves to continue to lead us the way he has been leading us, and to receive all our support. I think it is the most important for me, is to continue to support the coach and continue to support the boys, because what they are doing as a country is incredible.

“And for Lorch, he just needs to have a look at Themba Zwane as a source of inspiration, because Themba was in the same position as he is in at this moment in time, just a few months ago," the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician emphasized.