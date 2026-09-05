Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

In video: Mendy reveals the truth about causing the sporting director's dismissal, and rebukes Al-Ahly's fans

E. Mendy
A. Bondarenko
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Senegal
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia

The Senegalese goalkeeper opened his heart

Senegal's Édouard Mendy, the Al-Ahli Saudi goalkeeper, has revealed the truth behind the sacking of Portugal's Rui Pedro Braz, the club's former sporting director, and also directed a reproach at the team's fans.

Al-Ahli thumped Al-Riyadh 5-0 when the two sides met on Friday evening at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

  • The truth behind the sacking of Ruy Pedro

    When the match ended, Mendy faced questions about the decision Al-Ahli had announced two days earlier, on Thursday: the removal of Roy Pedro as sporting director, less than a year after he took on the role.

    "Thmanyah", the channels that broadcast the Saudi league, had reported that Al-Ahli's players met with the club's management following Tuesday's Clasico defeat to Al-Hilal by three unanswered goals. Their demand? The sacking of the sporting director.

    The Senegalese goalkeeper hit back at the accusation in comments carried by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat". "We are footballers, and we do not make such decisions," he said.

    "The place where we should speak is the pitch, and that is where our response should be," he explained. "We are players before anything else, and no one is bigger than the club, and no one will ever be bigger than the club."

    • Advertisement

  • Al-Ahly fans' reproach

    Mendy also had a rebuke for Al-Ahli's fans, who booed Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko from first whistle to last. The new arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk endured jeers throughout.

    "I want to stress that we are united, and just as I tell the fans that we are with them, we also need them to be with us," Mendy said. "They must support us and support every player in the team. As long as any player is here and wears the club's shirt, we must all stand behind him."

    "Just ten days ago the fans gave an exceptional welcome to one of the players, and he is now a member of the team and part of this family," he added. "What is bigger than everyone is this family and this club, the biggest club in Asia and not just in Saudi Arabia."

    "We have a responsibility to show Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom, Asia, and the world that we are the best club, and we want any player who comes here to feel welcome and happy to be here, exactly as our fans have always done with each one of us," he continued.

    He went on: "These things must not change. We love our fans and we care about them, and I am sure they love each one of us too."

  • Return to winning ways

    Mendy also spoke about returning to winning ways in the Roshn League after back-to-back defeats. First came a 3-1 loss to Al-Khaleej in the fourth round, then a three-goal hammering by Al-Hilal in the Clasico, a match carried over from the third round.

    He commented: "We were aware among ourselves that we had not offered enough in the last two matches. The scenario of each match was different, but it is clear that what we produced was not enough, and this is not our true character."

    Mendy went on: "We spoke a lot during this week, and we reminded ourselves of the things that make us strong. We knew we would be playing on our home ground and that we had to secure the three points to return to the right path, and that is what we did."

    "We are competing in a large number of competitions and matches, so why should we worry?" he continued. "We play and prepare for every match."

    Signing off, he added: "We are among the clubs that play the most matches in Saudi Arabia and Asia, so we just have to focus on our work, believe in ourselves, and keep working hard, because our success will only be achieved through work and standing together."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Watch Mendy's comments

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL