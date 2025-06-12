GFX Bruno Fernandes Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Rohit Rajeev

'Illogical offers' - Al-Hilal president explains failed attempts to land Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Victor Osimhen as Saudi giants head to Club World Cup without major signings

B. FernandesAl HilalTransfersC. RonaldoV. OsimhenT. Hernandez

Al-Hilal president Fahad Bin Nafal has blamed 'illogical' counteroffers and fatigue as two key reasons why they couldn't land any major signings.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Al-Hilal failed to land any major player
  • Rich offers to players did not work
  • Inzaghi without new players for Club World Cup
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match