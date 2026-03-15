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'You don't have any sense' - Igor Tudor in spiky interview after Tottenham snatch draw against Liverpool
Tudor fumes at future talk
The tension peaked when the Croatian was grilled on whether he is still the right man to steer the club away from a catastrophic drop to the Championship. Tudor’s response was blunt: "It's enough with this. I always tell you what I think. Which questions need to be answered? I'm the coach. You need to ask me about how we play. You have and I answered you. These questions journalists like to ask about, it's a question that doesn't have sense."
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Anfield tension boils over
The interim boss did not stop there, accusing the media of repetitive and mindless questioning despite the high-stakes nature of the Premier League relegation scrap. Tottenham currently sit just one point clear of Nottingham Forest and West Ham, yet Tudor felt the focus should have remained entirely on the pitch following the hard-fought result.
"You ask the coach about his position. You don't have any sense," Tudor barked during the live broadcast. "All the coaches are always telling you the same things but you always insist. You say 'Coach you need to answer' because he's obliged to come to the press conference, otherwise he'd like to stay at home. You insist always with the same questions."
Defiant stand during interview
As the interview progressed, the atmosphere grew increasingly uncomfortable. When Davison attempted to revisit specific quotes from earlier in the week where Tudor suggested fans only wanted a new manager for the "hope" it provides, the former Marseille boss shut down the line of questioning entirely and ended the segment prematurely.
"No I didn't say that. I didn't," Tudor insisted while visibly agitated. "What did I say? What are you asking me now? What do I need to tell you now? Are we finished or not? OK, thank you."
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Spurs stars remain focused
While their manager was at loggerheads with the press, the Tottenham players were quick to praise the spirit shown to equalise after Dominik Szoboszlai had put Liverpool ahead. Goalscorer Richarlison and defender Pedro Porro both emphasised that the squad remains united in their quest for survival, with Champions League commitments also still on the horizon.
Porro said: "We always believe. I always say this, I said before the game to my team-mates I believe in us. In this moment, you need everyone and today we had a good game. The most important thing now is to take the point, the positives and keep going into the Champions League and Premier League."
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