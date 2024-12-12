The former Golden Arrows coach has been compared with his Rhulani Mokwena following his dismissal.

Mamelodi Sundowns recently parted ways with coach Manqoba Mngqithi who was fired by the defending Premier Soccer League champions in favour of Portuguese Miguel Cardoso.

The 53-year-old had served the Brazilians since 2013, playing a crucial role in helping the team win several major trophies.

It is understandable why Siyanda Zwane, who played under Mngqithi at Sundowns and Golden Arrows, said his exit from Masandawana felt like a funeral since the club was a family.

Article continues below

A section of the fans feel the sentiments were blown out of proportion, while a few believe Mngqithi wasn't given enough chances.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.