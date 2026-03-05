ICONS: How Vuvuzelas, the Jabulani and the other 'Hand of God' dogged the controversial 2010 World Cup

France arrived at the tournament boasting a squad of global superstars who had reached the 2006 final, only to lose on penalties to Italy after Zinedine Zidane was sent off for that headbutt on Marco Materazzi. They had, however, only qualified for the 2010 edition after an infamous play-off against Ireland, when a deliberate, double Thierry Henry handball in the build-up to William Gallas’ decisive goal led to a furore which eventually helped introduce the Video Assistant Referee into football several years later.

Then, two months before the finals, the ‘Zahia Affair’ exploded across the world’s media. Franck Ribery, Karim Benzema and Sidney Govou were accused of paying for sex with an underage escort named Zahia Dehar. As if that wasn’t enough to deal with, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced head coach Raymond Domenech would vacate the hot seat immediately after the tournament, weakening his already fragile authority over the squad.

All this led to the pressure points within the team starting to crack. The first sign of problems came just 24 hours before France's opening group game against Uruguay, when Florent Malouda squared up to Domenech in training before being dragged away by captain Patrice Evra. Malouda was benched for Les Bleus' limp 0-0 draw with the South Americans which moved French legend and former captain Zidane to prophetically tell the media that he thought Domenech had lost control of the team.

In France’s next group match, a 2-0 loss to Mexico, the internal tensions in the squad boiled over during the half-time break. Nicolas Anelka had a blazing row with the head coach and, after refusing to apologise when asked to do so by the head of the FFF, was substituted and subsequently sent home in disgrace from the tournament.

The following day, the extent of the mutinous mood in the France camp was exposed to the world. In a training session that was open to the public, the squad protested Anelka’s expulsion by refusing to take part. After signing autographs for fans, France's players moved to the training pitch where Evra almost came to blows with fitness coach Robert Duverne in full view of those watching on.

Evra stormed off to the team bus where he was joined by the rest of the playing squad. Once inside, they pulled the curtains closed on the coach and apparently jotted down some notes. When they eventually emerged again, they did so clutching a letter which they made Domenech read out to the waiting fans and media.

"All of the players, without exception, want to declare their opposition to the decision taken by the FFF to exclude Nicolas Anelka from the squad," he said. "At the request of the squad, the player in question attempted to have dialogue, but his approach was ignored."

For many this was the darkest hour in French football history, but they still managed to become tournament villains before heading home. In their final group match against South Africa, all the already-eliminated France had to do was lose by three goals and the hosts would be through to the knockouts. Les Bleus were losing 2-0 and down to 10 men at half-time after Yoann Gourcuff’s 25th-minute red card, but they roused themselves from their funk and clawed a goal back when Ribery beat Tsepo Masilela to a through-ball and squared for Malouda to tap home.

Both teams therefore lost that day as South Africa became the first World Cup hosts in history to be eliminated in the group stages.