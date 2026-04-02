Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool wage demands revealed as contract rebel pushes for bumper pay rise amid Real Madrid transfer links

Liverpool are locked in difficult negotiations with Konate as the 26-year-old pushes for a significant salary increase. Although he is reportedly more likely to remain on Merseyside than leave, negotiations over a new contract have hit a snag due to differences over wages between the club and the player's representatives. The former RB Leipzig man's representatives believe his current terms of around £150,000 per week do not match his importance to the team, according to The Athletic. Florian Wirtz, for example, is reported to be on roughly £250,000 per week. But, while negotiations remain stalled, the defender's prospects of leaving appear less certain than they were a few months ago.