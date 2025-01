The Buccaneers triumphed in KwaZulu-Natal against the Natal Rich Boyz, and Relebohile Mofokeng was awarded the Man of the Match accolade.

Orlando Pirates secured their spot in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after defeating Richards Bay 3-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Maswanganyi scored twice and Tshegofatso Mabasa also found the net for the Sea Robbers. On the other hand, Yanela Mbuthuma netted for the Natal Rich Boyz.

Local football fans have reacted to the result ahead of the Soweto Derby, and here, GOAL presents some of the fans' opinions about the match.

