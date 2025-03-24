Relebohile Mofokeng of Bafana Bafana during the World Cup qualifier against LesothoBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

'I'm 'far better than' Relebohile Mofokeng 'in terms of play' - Benedict Vilakazi compares himself to President Yama 2000 and boasts about 'being the captain for Orlando Pirates and representing Bafana Bafana'

Premier Soccer LeagueWorld Cup Qualification CAFOrlando PiratesBenin vs South AfricaBeninSouth AfricaMC Alger vs Orlando PiratesMC AlgerCAF Champions LeagueR. Mofokeng

The retired midfielder cites achievements with both Bucs and the national team as reasons he ranks himself higher.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Vilakazi claims he was better than Mofokeng

  • Khanye says it's unfair to compare him and Bucs' youngster
  • In-form Mofokeng is currently in Bafana camp
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches