'Scoring for Bafana Bafana against Lesotho doesn't make Mofokeng the best! Putting him with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal & Real Madrid youngster Endrick is far-fetched, but as long Relebohile plays for Orlando Pirates, he will never go abroad' - Fans

There has been a massive debate on whether the winger should move to Europe after his exploits in the Premier Soccer League.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first goal for Bafana Bafana as the national team beat Lesotho 2-0 in Group C's World Cup qualifier played on Friday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The 20-year-old was outstanding the entire game and ended up winning the Man-of-the-Match Award.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye made a bold claim that Mofokeng's name should be mentioned in the same breath as some FC Barcelona and Real Madrid starlets.

However, the majority of the fans in Mzansi don't agree with him.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.