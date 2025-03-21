2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana go top of Group C after beating Lesotho with international debut goals from Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng and Mamelodi Sundowns' Jayden Adams
South Africa gave themselves an advantage in their bid to return to the global football stage after beating Likuena at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.
- Bafana hosted Lesotho in World Cup qualifier
- Broos' men romped to victory
- South Africa are now on top of Group C