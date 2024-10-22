'I'm 99.9% sure Kaizer Chiefs will beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-final' - Amakhosi backed to eliminate Tshwane giants from Carling Knockout because Masandawana 'doesn't scare me'
The local football legend is adamant the Glamour Boys will be too strong for the Brazilians in the Carling Knockout quarter-final.
- Chiefs backed to eliminate Sundowns
- They were pitted against each other in Carling Cup
- Amakhosi last beat Masandawana in 2021