Fiacre Ntwari and Iqraam Rayners, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Wasteful Kaizer Chiefs humbled by Mamelodi Sundowns in controversial Premier Soccer League outing

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FC

Masandawana continued their dominance over Amakhosi after securing another victory over the Soweto giants.

  • Sundowns defeated Chiefs 2-1
  • Chivaviro scored for Amakhosi while Ribeiro & Rayners responded
  • Masandawana maintain unbeaten run
