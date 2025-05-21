'I know that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have a lot of fans!' Miguel Cardoso insists Mamelodi Sundowns players deserve more PSL awards - 'The trophies, performances, data and numbers are there'
The Brazilians have been dominating the domestic top tier in the last decade, overshadowing the Soweto giants and other top Mzansi teams.
- Sundowns have won nine league titles in a decade
- Chiefs & Pirates have struggled to match them
- Cardoso adamant Masandawana players should be rewards