Miguel Cardoso, Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage
Seth Willis

'I know that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have a lot of fans!' Miguel Cardoso insists Mamelodi Sundowns players deserve more PSL awards - 'The trophies, performances, data and numbers are there'

Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City, AmaZulu FC, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Pyramids FC, CAF Champions League, M. Cardoso

The Brazilians have been dominating the domestic top tier in the last decade, overshadowing the Soweto giants and other top Mzansi teams.

  • Sundowns have won nine league titles in a decade
  • Chiefs & Pirates have struggled to match them
  • Cardoso adamant Masandawana players should be rewards
