Hugo Broos to dump Bafana Bafana? Belgian coach in talks for Club Brugge return - Report

Getty Michael MadyiraHugo Broos to dump Bafana Bafana? Belgian coach in talks for Club Brugge return - ReportSouth AfricaHugo BroosSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesClub BruggePremier Soccer LeagueAfrica Cup of NationsHugo Broos is reportedly in discussions with Club Brugge for the technical director role at the Belgian top-flight league side. Broos led Bafana to Afcon 2023 bronzeHe is now a wanted man in BelgiumClub Brugge are said to be after him