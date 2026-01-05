Bafana Bafana's hope of winning their second AFCON title was dimmed on Sunday night by Cameroon, who won 2-1 at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

The Indomitable Lions scored their goals courtesy of Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane, with Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa getting the lone strike for Mzansi.

While Cameroon prepares to face hosts Morocco in the last eight, South Africa is on their way home to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Here is what the fans think, as sampled by GOAL, after last weekend's result.