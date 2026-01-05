+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hugo Broos and David Pagou, Bafana Bafana vs CameroonBackpage
Seth Willis

'Hugo Broos still coaching Cameroon but working undercover for Bafana Bafana! It felt like we were watching Kaizer Chiefs but Mamelodi Sundowns succeeded in pushing us backwards; Madala killed South Africa' - Fans

The 1996 winners failed to find a way past the five-time champions, the Indomitable Lions, in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing in the North African country of Morocco. South Africa were punished for an inconsistent start against a determined opponent who will now be hoping to go all the way.

Bafana Bafana's hope of winning their second AFCON title was dimmed on Sunday night by Cameroon, who won 2-1 at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

The Indomitable Lions scored their goals courtesy of Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane, with Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa getting the lone strike for Mzansi.

While Cameroon prepares to face hosts Morocco in the last eight, South Africa is on their way home to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. 

Here is what the fans think, as sampled by GOAL, after last weekend's result.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Broos reminds me of Cardoso

    Hugo Broos reminds me of Miguel Cardoso against Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final - Mahlogonolo Waga Moilwa 

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    They insulted us when we said Zwane, Morena & Lorch

    When we said Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, and Thembinkosi Lorch are needed, they insulted us - Jeyza Wushe 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs celebrating the new year now!

    As Kaizer Chiefs supporters, it is now that we are celebrating our own new year - Masindi Sthe

  • SpringboksGetty

    They laughed when I said Sprinboks should take over

    They laughed at me when I said the Springboks should take over from the group stages -  Khosified Laddy Ignicious

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 39-MAR-TZAAFP

    Bafana can catch Tanzania's flight back home

    If South Africans are quick enough, they can catch the same flight with Tanzania back home - Peter Audu 

  • FBL-CAN-2024-MOZ-GHAAFP

    Prepare for WC where big boys Ghana will be

    Sorry, go home and continue your preparation for the World Cup, where the big boys, including Ghana, will be - Ewura Papabi 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-ZAF-PRESSERAFP

    Broos killed Bafana Bafana

    Hugo Broos killed Bafana Bafana; he changed the lineup. Imagine starting Relebohile Mofokeng over Sipho Mbule - Apro Malamule 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns FansBackpage

    Blame Sundowns?

    So, Sundowns players pushed us backwards while Pirates players were pushing us forward? But Sundowns succeeded - Mwelase Wakwa Zondo 

  • Bafana Bafana fansGetty

    Watching Chiefs in Bafana Bafana jersey?

    It felt like we were watching Kaizer Chiefs in a Bafana Bafana jersey - Lindokuhle Magagula

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana 16-9GOAL GFX

    What if Broos is still Cameroon's coach?

    What if Hugo Broos is still the coach of Cameroon, and he's working as an undercover coach for South Africa? - Audu

0