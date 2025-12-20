Hugo Broos reveals why his Bafana Bafana chapter carries more weight than his Africa Cup of Nations-winning Cameroon stint

“You know, when I’m honest, I think what we did with South Africa was better than what I did with Cameroon,” said Broos as quoted by iDiski Times.

“We built a team here and that team progressed day by day. And then you go to AFCON, and you have ambitions, but you never think that one moment you should have the opportunity to play the final. The first time I think 95% of the group for them was the first AFCON they played. So, you don’t expect that but the progression we made was enormous. Cameroon was a team they were used to be in an AFCON,” he continued.

“They were seen as one of the favourites to win AFCON. So, it was a little bit different, and the pressure was also much higher in Cameroon. So, I think what we did with South Africa here be third in the previous [AFCON], again now two times in a row, qualified for AFCON and qualified for World Cup. I wasn’t with Cameroon.

“We won AFCON and four months later, we were out of qualification, Nigeria went to AFCON. So what we did here for me, I am more happy with the work I did here than with the work I did with Cameroon, because you can expect that from Cameroon when you go to AFCON, but I don’t think that everyone here in the room, and even I expected two years ago that we should play the semi-finals.

“So yeah, it was a great campaign, and it’s still not finished, not at all. So, we will see now in two weeks, and then again, I will try to end my career with a fantastic performance in America, Oh, no, in Mexico now it’s not America anymore. Yeah, it’s very nice for me, really,” Broos concluded.