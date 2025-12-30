Hugo Broos raises red flag as Bafana Bafana’s inability to control matches emerges as a growing concern in the Afcon

Broos further highlighted that his side is no longer considered underdogs, stressing that they will need to fight for every ball and remain focused throughout each encounter, which will be key if Bafana are to progress deeper into the tournament.

“We have to know the progression we have made over the past two to three years does not mean you will come to the pitch and win the game. I said it before the tournament, this is going to be tougher than the one in the Ivory Coast," Broos explained.

“This is because everybody knows we are a good team, and the mindset of the opponent is totally different. We have to adapt, knowing it is not going to be easy for us anymore.

“We have to play every game with 100% of our talents and qualities. If we don’t do that, we are always going to be in trouble. It is not like you are South Africa, and teams are afraid of you. They are trying to beat you.

“You have to fight more, concentrate more, be more focused, and not thinking it is going to be easy like we did after 20 minutes against Zimbabwe. Something we have to know is if you want to go far in this tournament, this is the mentality we need.

“Because if we don’t, it will be finished quickly,” he ended.