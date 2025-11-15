Hugo Broos praises Bafana Bafana’s ‘good moments’ in international friendly victory over Zambia but laments the team being ‘a little bit soft’ as challenging Africa Cup of Nations looms

South Africa banged in the goals during their international friendly against Zambia, with Oswin Appollis, Mohau Nkota and Sphephelo Sithole all on the scoresheet. Sipho Mbule, pulling the strings in the number 10 role, delivered a Man of the Match performance capped by two assists.

The hosts dictated proceedings for long spells, while Zambia offered only brief moments of threat, sitting deep in the first half before adopting a more adventurous approach after the break.

Their late push yielded a consolation strike from Joseph Sabobo Banda, but the result was never in doubt as Bafana Bafana ran out 3-1 winners.

Despite the victory, head coach Hugo Broos struck a balanced note, offering a fair reflection on his team’s performance.