Hugo Broos praises Bafana Bafana’s ‘good moments’ in international friendly victory over Zambia but laments the team being ‘a little bit soft’ as challenging Africa Cup of Nations looms
Bafana sink Zambia
South Africa banged in the goals during their international friendly against Zambia, with Oswin Appollis, Mohau Nkota and Sphephelo Sithole all on the scoresheet. Sipho Mbule, pulling the strings in the number 10 role, delivered a Man of the Match performance capped by two assists.
The hosts dictated proceedings for long spells, while Zambia offered only brief moments of threat, sitting deep in the first half before adopting a more adventurous approach after the break.
Their late push yielded a consolation strike from Joseph Sabobo Banda, but the result was never in doubt as Bafana Bafana ran out 3-1 winners.
Despite the victory, head coach Hugo Broos struck a balanced note, offering a fair reflection on his team’s performance.
Broos praises Nkota, but warns of Bafana being ‘soft’
“Today we like to do that (firing on all cylinders) because it is the last time that we can do that,” Broos told SABC Sport after the match.
“So, that’s why at halftime I changed a lot and that was not really good for the team and it’s normal when you have to come in, perform and (with) new players it’s a little bit annoying for everyone. Okay, I think we didn’t play our best game today, but there were good moments and it was the moments that we did what we had to do - the forward running, the forward passes, that makes us dangerous and that’s also where we scored.
“Mohau (Nkota) very good game. He was very aggressive, very quick, also very dangerous. But as I said, we didn’t do enough today, we were a little bit soft, the tempo of the game was not very high in certain moments. But, okay, that can happen,” he concluded.
Busy road ahead for South Africa
Drawn into a tough Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe, Bafana understand that the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco will demand far more than just talent; it will call for tactical discipline, composure under pressure and unwavering belief. The continental showpiece, running from December 21 to January 18, 2026, presents a stern test of character and consistency.
Yet the journey stretches beyond AFCON. South Africa have also secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, ending a 24‑year wait to qualify on merit. The road ahead is crowded with challenges, but equally alive with opportunity, offering the chance to redefine their story on both continental and global stages.
Players return to club duties
The focus shifts back to club football, with players returning to their respective teams to continue domestic campaigns and maintain match sharpness. Once that window closes, Broos will step back into the spotlight as he prepares to announce his final Africa Cup of Nations squad.
The coach has already spoken of his desire to arrange at least one more friendly fixture before the tournament, a chance to fine‑tune combinations and test depth. Whether Bafana can secure an opponent in time remains uncertain, but the intent is clear: every opportunity to sharpen before the continental stage will be vital.