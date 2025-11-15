Bafana Bafana signal intent as Hugo Broos’ men sweep aside Zambia in international friendly ahead of Africa Cup of Nations battle in Morocco

South Africa came out firing, immediately stamping authority on the contest. Within the opening minutes, Tshepang Moremi slipped a sharp pass into Sipho Mbule’s stride, but the midfielder lifted his effort over from close range.

Zambia adopted a cautious approach, sitting deep and waiting for counterattacking opportunities. The hosts, however, stayed switched on defensively, ensuring Ronwen Williams’ box remained secure.

The breakthrough arrived just before the interval when Mbule turned playmaker, threading a perfectly timed ball to Oswin Appollis. The Orlando Pirates forward showed composure under pressure, slotting a precise finish into the far corner to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.

As the second half began, Hugo Broos shuffled his pack, introducing Sipho Chaine, Thalente Mbatha and Mohau Nkota to hand them valuable minutes on the pitch. Zambia responded by stepping up their intensity, showing greater invention in attack and pushing forward in search of openings.

But the hosts struck again just past the hour mark, when Nkota unleashed a superb effort that found the back of the net, extending South Africa’s advantage to 2-0. Just minutes later, Sphephelo Sithole rose highest from a corner and powered his header beyond the goalkeeper, stretching South Africa’s lead to 3-0.

Deep into stoppage time, Sabobo Banda managed to pull one back for the visitors, driving his effort beyond Chaine. Yet the late strike proved little more than consolation, as the contest closed out 3-1 in favour of the hosts.