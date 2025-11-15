Bafana Bafana signal intent as Hugo Broos’ men sweep aside Zambia in international friendly ahead of Africa Cup of Nations battle in Morocco
- Backpagepix
Bafana entertain fans out in Gqeberha
South Africa came out firing, immediately stamping authority on the contest. Within the opening minutes, Tshepang Moremi slipped a sharp pass into Sipho Mbule’s stride, but the midfielder lifted his effort over from close range.
Zambia adopted a cautious approach, sitting deep and waiting for counterattacking opportunities. The hosts, however, stayed switched on defensively, ensuring Ronwen Williams’ box remained secure.
The breakthrough arrived just before the interval when Mbule turned playmaker, threading a perfectly timed ball to Oswin Appollis. The Orlando Pirates forward showed composure under pressure, slotting a precise finish into the far corner to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.
As the second half began, Hugo Broos shuffled his pack, introducing Sipho Chaine, Thalente Mbatha and Mohau Nkota to hand them valuable minutes on the pitch. Zambia responded by stepping up their intensity, showing greater invention in attack and pushing forward in search of openings.
But the hosts struck again just past the hour mark, when Nkota unleashed a superb effort that found the back of the net, extending South Africa’s advantage to 2-0. Just minutes later, Sphephelo Sithole rose highest from a corner and powered his header beyond the goalkeeper, stretching South Africa’s lead to 3-0.
Deep into stoppage time, Sabobo Banda managed to pull one back for the visitors, driving his effort beyond Chaine. Yet the late strike proved little more than consolation, as the contest closed out 3-1 in favour of the hosts.
- Backpagepix
The MVP
Mbule emerged as the standout performer, fully deserving the day’s MVP honours. Operating in the number 10 role, the ‘Master Chef’ dictated play with vision and composure, turning creator with two decisive assists that showcased his influence at the heart of South Africa’s attack.
- Backpagepix
The big loser
Having adopted a cautious approach in the opening half, Zambia shifted tactics after the restart, showing greater intent going forward.
Yet their renewed ambition came at a cost, as defensive lapses left them exposed and ultimately saw them concede further goals.
- Backpage
What’s next for Bafana?
Broos previously noted that the team is seeking one final friendly opponent before turning their focus to the next challenge, where South Africa will head to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year. Drawn into Group B, Bafana will lock horns with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe in what promises to be a fiercely contested pool.
Their campaign kicks off on 22 December 2025 against Angola, setting the stage for a crucial opener in the continental showpiece.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐