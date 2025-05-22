Hugo Broos picks Orlando Pirates youngsters Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Simphiwe Selepe plus out-of-form Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma for Bafana Bafana's June friendlies matches
South Africa will be out to prepare for the resumption of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the Belgian has selected a squad largely of rookies.
- Bafana are set for friendlies in June
- Broos has named a preliminary squad
- It includes a number of new call-ups