Hugo Broos opens up on his spying of Angola as Bafana Bafana seek to kick off 2025 AFCON on a high

Bafana Bafana will open their 2025 AFCON campaign against Angola on Monday in what promises to be a tense Group B encounter.

South Africa will be targeting a winning start to place themselves in a strong position ahead of other group clashes against Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Coach Hugo Broos has emphasised the importance of Bafana collecting maximum points in this opening fixture in a group that features both continental heavyweights and familiar COSAFA rivals.

Bafana are bidding to lift the AFCON trophy for the first time since 1996, when they memorably won the tournament on home soil.

Broos has been preparing his squad thoroughly for the challenge posed by the Palancas Negras.

The Belgian has revealed that he has been closely studying Angola as he plots a strategy to outsmart their regional rivals.