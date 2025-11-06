Hugo Broos switches allegiance from Mamelodi Sundowns to Orlando Pirates as Masindi Nemtajela and Tshepang Moremi make Bafana Bafana squad to play Zambia

South Africa recently qualified for the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

However, the nearest assignment is the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations that will be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

Having finished third in the 2021 edition, and considering their recent form, Bafana Bafana are among the teams that have been tipped to challenge for the biennial competition.

In the next couple of days, they will be playing the 2013 champions, Chipolopolo of Zambia, in an international friendly outing.