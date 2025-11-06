Hugo Broos switches allegiance from Mamelodi Sundowns to Orlando Pirates as Masindi Nemtajela and Tshepang Moremi make Bafana Bafana squad to play Zambia
What are Bafana Bafana preparing for?
South Africa recently qualified for the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
However, the nearest assignment is the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations that will be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, 2026.
Having finished third in the 2021 edition, and considering their recent form, Bafana Bafana are among the teams that have been tipped to challenge for the biennial competition.
In the next couple of days, they will be playing the 2013 champions, Chipolopolo of Zambia, in an international friendly outing.
SAFA provide more information about date and venue for the fixture
The South African Football Federation, SAFA, has now updated the fans and all stakeholders about the highly anticipated clash.
"Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape will host the international friendly match between 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana and regional neighbours Zambia this month," they said as quoted by the SAFA media.
"The match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 15 November 2025, as part of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco at the end of the year.
"The South African Football Association (SAFA) will confirm the ticketing details in the coming days. Kick-off in Gqeberha will be at 18h00," they continued.
"The final Bafana Bafana squad for the international friendly against Zambia will be announced by coach Broos at SAFA House on Thursday, 6 November 2025.
"The Belgian mentor named a preliminary squad for the friendly a couple of days ago and will trim it down to the final 23 players on Thursday."
Broos names his final squad
Kaizer Chiefs had Mduduzi Shabalala in the preliminary squad, but coach Hugo Broos has opted against including the 21-year-old in his final squad.
However, the 73-year-old has the likes of Masindi Nemtajela, Keletso Makgalwa, and Tshepang Moremi in his squad.
Orlando Pirates have the lion's share as opposed to Mamelodi Sundowns, who have initially made a big percentage of the team.
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa.
Broos' strong messages to star players
Bafana Bafana are placed in Group B at AFCON alongside heavyweights Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe.
It looks like a fair group that South Africa can easily pull through and make the knockout phase of the continental competition.
However, as seen from the latest squad, Broos will not hesitate to give a chance to players who have been doing well in recent competitive games.
Nobody is guaranteed a place in the squad, no matter how key they have been in the past.