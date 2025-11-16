Door not completely shut! Bafana Bafana outsiders who can still convince Hugo Broos they deserve AFCON selection

Ahead of the friendly match against Zambia, which Bafana won 3-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqeberha, the 73-year-old coach admitted that his job had become increasingly tougher.

This as the Belgian’s selections are getting more scrutiny than before, with more players raising their hands in a bid to make the squad for the AFCON and ultimately, the FIFA World Cup next year.

Broos has had to answer a lot of questions about on-form players that he continues to ignore, for one reason or another, as the tournament draws ever closer.

The Belgian, though, is known to be a man who doesn’t get flustered easily and often stands by his decisions, regardless of the noise from outside.

But after showing that he is also not too proud to admit when he is wrong and change his mind, as he did in Themba Zwane’s case, some of the players currently not in his plans will remain encouraged.

Here, GOAL looks at some of the stars who are ensuring that Broos’ selection is far from straightforward, as they continue to push for a spot in the squad.