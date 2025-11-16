+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana - Broos - GFXGOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Door not completely shut! Bafana Bafana outsiders who can still convince Hugo Broos they deserve AFCON selection

The Bafana Bafana coach has previously revealed that he knows approximately 75-80% of his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. This means that there are some players who have not been Bafana regulars over the past few months who stand a chance of making the final squad.

Ahead of the friendly match against Zambia, which Bafana won 3-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqeberha, the 73-year-old coach admitted that his job had become increasingly tougher.

This as the Belgian’s selections are getting more scrutiny than before, with more players raising their hands in a bid to make the squad for the AFCON and ultimately, the FIFA World Cup next year.

Broos has had to answer a lot of questions about on-form players that he continues to ignore, for one reason or another, as the tournament draws ever closer.

The Belgian, though, is known to be a man who doesn’t get flustered easily and often stands by his decisions, regardless of the noise from outside.   

But after showing that he is also not too proud to admit when he is wrong and change his mind, as he did in Themba Zwane’s case, some of the players currently not in his plans will remain encouraged.

Here, GOAL looks at some of the stars who are ensuring that Broos’ selection is far from straightforward, as they continue to push for a spot in the squad.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Bafana Bafana, June 2022Backpagepix

    Thembinkosi Lorch

    The biggest noise around Broos’ selection has been about the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates attacker, who continues to be ignored by the ex-Cameroon mentor despite his brilliant form for Wydad Casablanca.

    The Moroccan outfit did everything to keep Lorch after he set the place on fire during his loan spell from the Tshwane giants, playing some of his best football in recent years.  

    Lorch was arguably Wydad’s best player at the FIFA Club World Cup a few months ago in the United States of America, and his form has continued in the early stages of the Botola Pro League in Morocco. 

    • Advertisement
  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mduduzi Shabalala

    The Chiefs youngster has been one of the most eye-catching players this season, but the one eye he hasn’t caught is that of Broos.

    Although he was selected for the previous two camps, albeit as a replacement for an injured player, Shabalala has hardly got a look-in at Bafana.

    He was once again snubbed for the recent camp ahead of the friendly against Zambia, despite this being an ideal opportunity for Broos to see what the player is about.

    Shabalala, though, still has ample opportunity to turn Broos’ head before the AFCON, and his recent inclusions will be encouragement to push to solidify his place.  

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Sibongiseni Mthethwa 

    Broos has made it no secret that he is not inclined to pick Chiefs players due to the Soweto giants’ recent poor performances in the PSL.  

    But one of the players who stands out for Amakhosi, despite the team’s unconvincing exploits, is the midfield hard-man Mthethwa.

    His selection for Bafana, however, will not be an easy decision for Broos, who has the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Siphephelo Sithole and Bathusi Aubaas as options in that position.

    ‘Ox’, as Mthethwa is affectionately known, also has to contend with players like Sihle Nduli of Pirates and Siphesihle Mkhize of Sekhukhune United, who also believe they are next in line.

  • Elias Mokwana, Bafana Bafana, March 2024Backpagepix

    Elias Mokwana

    Mokwana was part of Bafana’s last AFCON squad in the Ivory Coast, where they made good memories and finished third after a strong campaign.  

    However, the former Sekhukhune United winger’s fortunes have dipped dramatically, as he begins to fade into the background.

    The 27-year-old winger has missed the last few national camps, and now his place in the 2025 AFCON squad is in jeopardy.

  • Grant KekanaGetty

    Grant Kekana

    Another player who was a key figure for Broos at the previous AFCON - Kekana - is now finding it increasingly difficult to earn his spot back in the team.   

    Initially left out due to injury, Kekana has seen the likes of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Khulumani Ndamane go above him in the pecking order.

    The Sundowns star, however, will be determined to win Broos’ trust again after the current international break as he looks to make the AFCON squad.

  • Tshegofatso MabasaBackpagePix

    Tshegofatso Mabasa

    The Pirates forward can be forgiven for believing he is not Broos’ cup of tea as far as strikers are concerned, and must have even considered throwing in the towel.

    The stocky marksman has done everything in his power so far to convince the Belgian that he could be a useful option, but that has not been enough.

    Mabasa was even, at some point, considered the deadliest striker in the PSL, winning the golden boot as he rattled the net all season for Pirates, but still wasn’t good enough for Broos.

    If he can find the kind of form that would make him impossible to ignore, Mabasa would finally convince Broos that he has what it takes, especially given Iqraam Rayners’ recent health concerns.

  • Bradley Grobler - Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Bradley Grobler

    At 37, Grobler continues to defy age, and the Sekhukhune United striker is currently the most in-form player in the PSL, boasting nine goals and one assist in 15 matches in all competitions. 

    With ten goal contributions so far, Grobler is one of the best performers in the league, and based on form, he would feel he deserves a shout in the Bafana AFCON squad.   

    However, Broos’ selections are not purely based on stats, and the Belgian is likely put off by the striker’s age.