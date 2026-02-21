Hugo Broos backs SAFA’s National Teams Identity workshop as key to 'making South Africa great again' ahead of 2026 World Cup finals

The South African Football Association held a three-day National Teams Identity workshop at Nasrec, Johannesburg. According to the association, the programme was attended by national teams’ technical staff and FIFA officials.

With so many issues affecting the national teams - from technical mistakes in the men’s setup and disorganisation in the women’s programme to refereeing problems in the Premier Soccer League - SAFA is expected to improve.

The stakes are higher than ever, with Bafana Bafana set to represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an opportunity the country hopes to see more often.