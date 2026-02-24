Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Huge tip for Orlando Pirates from Lehlohonolo Majoro ahead of Soweto Derby showdown against Kaizer Chiefs after Mamelodi Sundowns and Casric Stars setbacks 'It's an opportunity...'

The Buccaneers will be under intense scrutiny to see if they have the character to rise from their recent slump and get their Premier Soccer League campaign back on track. All eyes will be on whether they can show the mentality required of true title contenders. The ultimate test will be if they have what it takes to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns, who have dominated the league for eight consecutive seasons.

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars, February 2026Backpagepix

    Straight defeats for Pirates as Soweto Derby looms

    Orlando Pirates have failed to win their last two games, raising concerns about the state of their camp going into Saturday's Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

    After losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match last week, the Buccaneers went on to suffer an exit from the Nedbank Cup.

    To make their Nedbank Cup elimination a worry, it was National First Division side Casric Stars who booted them out.

    But former Pirates forward Lehlohonolo Majoro is refusing to see the two losses as a setback that can affect the morale of Abdeslam Ouaddou's men going into the derby.

    • Advertisement
  • Lehlohonolo Majoro of AmaZuluBackpagePix

    An opportunity for Pirates

    "After coming from those big losses here against Sundowns and also over the weekend against Casric Stars, this is an opportunity to get the momentum going by winning against Chiefs," Majoro told Soccer Laduma.

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Bandile Shandu, and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    'Light at the end of the tunnel' for Pirates

    "I must say we've seen a lot of youngsters raising their hands. It's an opportunity for them to cement their position within the club," said Majoro.

    "We've seen at this time most of the time Mamelodi [Sundowns] has been the favourite in the three years of league games. But this time is different in a sense.

    "Chiefs will be closing the gap, having games in hand. It's an opportunity for Orlando Pirates to win the league. It's been long," the retired footballer who also turned out for Chiefs added.

    "They've worked hard so far to be where they are, and they could see the light at the end of the tunnel."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Ouaddou's maiden Soweto Derby

    This will be the first Soweto Derby for Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and a big test to see if he can steer his side to victory in a game of such magnitude.

    His character will also be scrutinised to see if he can help his men rise from the recent setbacks.

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
0