Huge tip for Orlando Pirates from Lehlohonolo Majoro ahead of Soweto Derby showdown against Kaizer Chiefs after Mamelodi Sundowns and Casric Stars setbacks 'It's an opportunity...'
- Backpagepix
Straight defeats for Pirates as Soweto Derby looms
Orlando Pirates have failed to win their last two games, raising concerns about the state of their camp going into Saturday's Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.
After losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match last week, the Buccaneers went on to suffer an exit from the Nedbank Cup.
To make their Nedbank Cup elimination a worry, it was National First Division side Casric Stars who booted them out.
But former Pirates forward Lehlohonolo Majoro is refusing to see the two losses as a setback that can affect the morale of Abdeslam Ouaddou's men going into the derby.
- BackpagePix
An opportunity for Pirates
"After coming from those big losses here against Sundowns and also over the weekend against Casric Stars, this is an opportunity to get the momentum going by winning against Chiefs," Majoro told Soccer Laduma.
- Backpage
'Light at the end of the tunnel' for Pirates
"I must say we've seen a lot of youngsters raising their hands. It's an opportunity for them to cement their position within the club," said Majoro.
"We've seen at this time most of the time Mamelodi [Sundowns] has been the favourite in the three years of league games. But this time is different in a sense.
"Chiefs will be closing the gap, having games in hand. It's an opportunity for Orlando Pirates to win the league. It's been long," the retired footballer who also turned out for Chiefs added.
"They've worked hard so far to be where they are, and they could see the light at the end of the tunnel."
- Backpage
Ouaddou's maiden Soweto Derby
This will be the first Soweto Derby for Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and a big test to see if he can steer his side to victory in a game of such magnitude.
His character will also be scrutinised to see if he can help his men rise from the recent setbacks.