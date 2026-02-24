Orlando Pirates have failed to win their last two games, raising concerns about the state of their camp going into Saturday's Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

After losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match last week, the Buccaneers went on to suffer an exit from the Nedbank Cup.

To make their Nedbank Cup elimination a worry, it was National First Division side Casric Stars who booted them out.

But former Pirates forward Lehlohonolo Majoro is refusing to see the two losses as a setback that can affect the morale of Abdeslam Ouaddou's men going into the derby.