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Huge concern for Arsenal as Gabriel pulls out of Brazil squad after Carabao Cup final injury
Wembley defeat compounded
The disappointment following Arsenal’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final loss to City has been compounded by the news that Gabriel will not participate in Brazil’s upcoming international fixtures. Although the centre-back seemed to handle the Wembley showpiece without showing any signs of distress, he reported experiencing acute pain in his right knee during post-match evaluations. Medical staff subsequently conducted imaging tests, which confirmed that he is unfit for the Selecao's high-profile friendlies against France and Croatia. This news is a significant setback for the defender, who has earned 17 caps since his international debut in 2023 and was eager to build on his last international appearance - a 2-0 victory over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium.
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Official medical confirmation
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) acted swiftly to clarify the situation, releasing a statement via their official website to confirm Gabriel’s absence from the fixtures in Boston and Orlando. The CBF statement confirmed: "Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is out of the friendlies against France and Croatia. After the game this Sunday (22) against Manchester City, for the final of the English League Cup, the athlete complained of pain in his right knee. Imaging tests have confirmed that Gabriel Magalhães is not fit to play in the matches during this FIFA international break -- no other player will be called up to replace him."
Arsenal's defensive crisis
Gabriel’s withdrawal marks a worrying trend for Mikel Arteta, as the Brazilian becomes the third key first-team player to pull out of international duty this week. The Gunners were already reeling from the news that William Saliba had withdrawn from the France squad due to an ankle problem, while Eberechi Eze was forced to opt out of England duty with a calf strain. Potentially losing both primary starting centre-backs simultaneously is a nightmare scenario for a club chasing down their first Premier League title since 2003-04, particularly given the physical and tactical reliance placed on the Gabriel-Saliba partnership throughout the season.
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A testing spring
Arsenal’s medical team faces a race against time to assess Gabriel’s knee injury before domestic football resumes with an FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton on April 4, closely followed by a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sporting CP three days later. While the Gunners currently hold a nine-point lead over City before returning to Premier League action against Bournemouth on April 11, their rivals still possess a vital game in hand.