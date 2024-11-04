How were Kaizer Chiefs beaten by Mamelodi Sundowns? Former Amakhosi player lays bare mistakes Nabi's men made

BackpageSeth WillisHow were Kaizer Chiefs beaten by Mamelodi Sundowns? Former Amakhosi player lays bare mistakes Nabi's men madePremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards BayThe Glamour Boys were eliminated last weekend from the annual competition by Masandawana.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs hosted Sundowns in CKOMasandawana advanced to semi-finalNabi advised where he went wrongFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below