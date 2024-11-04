Fiacre Ntwari and Khuliso Mudau, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

How were Kaizer Chiefs beaten by Mamelodi Sundowns? Former Amakhosi player lays bare mistakes Nabi's men made

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards Bay

The Glamour Boys were eliminated last weekend from the annual competition by Masandawana.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs hosted Sundowns in CKO
  • Masandawana advanced to semi-final
  • Nabi advised where he went wrong
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below