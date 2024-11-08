Sead Ramovic, TS GalaxyBackpage
Seth Willis

How selling players to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United & Stellenbosch without replacements pushed Ramovic to resign

Premier Soccer LeagueTS GalaxySekhukhune United vs TS GalaxySekhukhune UnitedKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesS. Ramovic

The German tactician announced his exit from the Rockets a couple of days ago after a poor start to the ongoing campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Galaxy haven't won any game this season
  • They are at the bottom of the PSL table
  • Ramovic has now explained the reason for his exit
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below