How selling players to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United & Stellenbosch without replacements pushed Ramovic to resign

BackpageSeth WillisHow selling players to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United & Stellenbosch without replacements pushed Ramovic to resignPremier Soccer LeagueTS GalaxySekhukhune United vs TS GalaxySekhukhune UnitedKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesS. RamovicThe German tactician announced his exit from the Rockets a couple of days ago after a poor start to the ongoing campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGalaxy haven't won any game this seasonThey are at the bottom of the PSL tableRamovic has now explained the reason for his exitFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below