How Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng inspired childhood rival Naledi Hlongwane 'to play for Kaizer Chiefs first team'
Hlongwane's big opportunity to showcase his talent
Kaizer Chiefs forward Naledi Hlongwane grew up in the Vaal together with Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng.
The two shared time in school fields as rivals when they grew up, but while the Buccaneers star has already risen to become one of the brightest names in South African football, Hlongwane is still carving his own path.
Hlongwane is widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in South African football, but he is yet to fully take off at senior level.
His inclusion in the Amakhosi squad for their 11-day tour of England comes at a crucial time in his development.
After helping Amakhosi win the DStv Diski Challenge title last season, Hlongwane now has a chance to prove he can step up as the tour offers him an unfamiliar platform to showcase.
Chiefs’ matches against Manchester United, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers will test his readiness against opposition he will be playing against for the first time.
Hlongwane has come out to explain how he is motivated by Mofokeng’s rapid rise, using it as fuel to push harder in his own development.
How Mofokeng inspires Hlongwane
"I would say it’s Relebohile Mofokeng [who inspires me], because we used to play together in primary," Hlongwane said as per KickOff.
"We grew up together, playing like…he was in another primary, and I was in another one. So, we were rivals.
"I could say he’s the one who made me push myself because I was like, 'This guy, we were playing together, and now he is in the first team of Pirates, playing regularly.'
"I could say that it made me push myself to the limit. So, he’s the one I’d say he inspires me, no, because I grew up with him and I know the struggle with him.
"He’s the one who made me push myself to want to also play for Kaizer Chiefs first team."
Sheppard defends decision to demote Hlongwane
After starting the season with the Chiefs first team, Hlongwane was demoted back to the reserve side together with Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso.
But Amakhosi development coach Dillon Sheppard has refused to pick some negatives in the club's decision on the rising tars.
“It was a positive conversation. I think he [Hlongwane] is a very level-headed boy, very confident in his ability," said Sheppard.
"So, we had a discussion with him, and to be fair, he has come down to the DDC, and he has carried on with the same attitude.
“Unfortunately, he missed a couple of weeks because he had a hamstring injury, so he didn’t have continuous game time.
"But he came on at the weekend and he scored [against Orlando Pirates reserves], and he showed his quality," added the former Bafana Bafana star.
“With the three players that went into the first team and came back to the DDC, they have shown unbelievable character.
"They have come back, and they started on the same foot they left with. The first team is monitoring their progress, and when the opportunity comes, it is about them being ready for that.”
Mofokeng and Hlongwane facing different fortunes
Hlongwane and Mofokeng have carried their rivalry from schools football into the professional ranks, now representing Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively.
Their development paths have sharply differed, with Mofokeng already establishing himself as a full Bafana Bafana international and a strong contender to be in the squad for the 2025 AFCON finals.
In contrast, Hlongwane has struggled for game time in the Amakhosi first time, featuring in just one Premier Soccer League match this season before being demoted to the DDC side.
His challenges were further highlighted when he was dropped from the final squad for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.
Hlongwane travelled with Chiefs to their pre-season camp in the Netherlands amid high expectations that he would become a regular in the first team.
However, those hopes have yet to materialise as he continues to fight for a real breakthrough at Naturena.