How Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng inspired childhood rival Naledi Hlongwane 'to play for Kaizer Chiefs first team'

Kaizer Chiefs forward Naledi Hlongwane grew up in the Vaal together with Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng.

The two shared time in school fields as rivals when they grew up, but while the Buccaneers star has already risen to become one of the brightest names in South African football, Hlongwane is still carving his own path.

Hlongwane is widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in South African football, but he is yet to fully take off at senior level.

His inclusion in the Amakhosi squad for their 11-day tour of England comes at a crucial time in his development.

After helping Amakhosi win the DStv Diski Challenge title last season, Hlongwane now has a chance to prove he can step up as the tour offers him an unfamiliar platform to showcase.

Chiefs’ matches against Manchester United, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers will test his readiness against opposition he will be playing against for the first time.

Hlongwane has come out to explain how he is motivated by Mofokeng’s rapid rise, using it as fuel to push harder in his own development.