How many more international friendly matches will Bafana Bafana play before AFCON? Hugo Broos reveals plans before Morocco tournament

Bafana Bafana beat Zambia 3-1 in an international friendly match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, claiming a crucial morale-boosting victory ahead of the AFCON finals.

The win came at a crucial time as South Africa needed renewed confidence going into the continental showpiece, where they have Zimbabwe, Angola and Egypt in their group.

It also provided coach Hugo Broos with a valuable platform to assess his players and make informed decisions for his final AFCON squad, expected to be named in the next few weeks.

Broos appeared satisfied with their AFCION preparations so far and confirmed they will play just one more friendly before the tournament in Morocco.

He feels there is no need to face more African opposition, believing the current preparation plan is sufficient.