How long will erratic Onyango deputise for Ronwen Williams? Miguel Cardoso defends Denis after horrific show in CAF CL loss to Al-Hilal Omdurman
Why is Onyango under pressure?
Mamelodi Sundowns vice-captain Ronwen Williams was a notable absentee as his team faced Al-Hilal Omdurman in the Group C assignment in Eastern Africa.
Denis Onyango struggled in some crucial moments, with nervy goalkeeping encouraging the hosts to attack more and more.
Eventually, Onyango conceded a penalty, which was converted by Mohammed Abdelrahman. The custodian was also partly to blame as Jean-Claude Girumugisha scored a long-range effort to make it 2-0.
Despite Arthur Sales' response to halve the deficit, Sundowns fell, and the supporters clearly pointed at Onyango as one of the problems.
Cardoso stands with Onyango
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to defend his goalkeeper, choosing to focus on the positives against Al-Hilal Omdurman.
"Denis had a fantastic save that allowed us to fight until the end and win that match," the former Esperance coach said in a presser.
"I don’t usually analyse the games in that way because the ball is in the goals and passes the goalkeeper, you have several actions from other players that lead to that decides at the moment.
“It’s like when a team loses, it is not only the coach who is responsible. There are multiple responsibilities, but as a leader of the group, I have to take them, of course. But it’s an analysis that we have to take deeply so that we see the mistakes," Cardoso added.
When is Williams returning?
The Portuguese tactician has further confirmed that his first-choice custodian will soon be back in the team to reclaim his position. However, he didn't specify the nature of the injury suffered by the South Africa skipper.
"That is a good question for our medical department. At the moment, I can not tell you when he will be available," Cardoso responded when asked about him.
"It’s not a long-term injury. But I just worry about the ones that are present. In our previous match, we played in our championship [Premier Soccer League]," he added.
Sundowns missed Williams
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal Omdurman coach Laurentiu Reghecampf believes the 2024/25 CAF Champions League finalists missed the services of Williams.
"I would like to say congratulations to the players from both teams; they played amazing football tonight. Both teams tried to win the game, I told you before it was going to be an open game," Reghecampf told the media.
"In the end, you see that it was playing to one goal and another goal, and it was amazing football. For the coaches, it is not easy to see this type of game, but for the fans, I think it was a nice night, nice football, and I would like to say congratulations to all the players tonight.
"Congratulations to Rwanda, Kigali, for all the accommodation they provide for us in order to have these conditions to play football.
"I think the big value for us is that the first goalkeeper [Ronwen Williams] didn't play," added the Romanian.
"When I saw the news in the paper this week, I only had one plan, which was to press, high press, to not let them come in the middle and play their game because they have very good quality players from the middle, and I think for them it's a minute because of the build-up, they lose one important player."