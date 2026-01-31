How long will erratic Onyango deputise for Ronwen Williams? Miguel Cardoso defends Denis after horrific show in CAF CL loss to Al-Hilal Omdurman

Mamelodi Sundowns vice-captain Ronwen Williams was a notable absentee as his team faced Al-Hilal Omdurman in the Group C assignment in Eastern Africa.

Denis Onyango struggled in some crucial moments, with nervy goalkeeping encouraging the hosts to attack more and more.

Eventually, Onyango conceded a penalty, which was converted by Mohammed Abdelrahman. The custodian was also partly to blame as Jean-Claude Girumugisha scored a long-range effort to make it 2-0.

Despite Arthur Sales' response to halve the deficit, Sundowns fell, and the supporters clearly pointed at Onyango as one of the problems.