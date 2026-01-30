Goal.com
Marcelo Allende and Ebuela Steven, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al-Hilal OmdurmanBackpage
Seth Willis

Al-Hilal Omdurman 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Masandawana have become Kaizer Chiefs but in Khuliso Mudau, Orlando Pirates dodged a bullet! Extend Onyango's contract, but don't blame Miguel Cardoso for Denis' mistakes'

The 2024/25 finalists and one-time champions were not convincing at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday night in the CAF inter-club competition. They struggled against the Sudanese outfit despite the massive quality that they had on the pitch. The result put Miguel Cardoso under pressure since he had the needed resources to succeed.

Mamelodi Sundowns' chances of making the CAF Champions League knockout phase hung in the balance after a 2-1 defeat against Al-Hilal Omdurman.

The impressive Blue Wave took a deserved lead in the added minutes of the first half from Mohammed Abdelrahman, who converted from the penalty after Denis Onyango brought down an opponent in the danger zone.  

Just four minutes into the second half, Masandawana easily lost the ball in midfield, and Jean-Claude Girumugisha did well to beat Onyango from about 25 yards out.

Despite Arthur Sales pulling one back with 30 minutes to go, thanks to an assist from Peter Shalulile, Al-Hilal Omdurman did well to collect maximum points to go top of the table with eight points, three more than Masandawana, who will drop to third if St Eloi Lupopo beat MC Alger this weekend.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

  • Reyaad Pieterse, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2021Backpagepix

    Where are February and Pieterse?

    Denis Onyango is Sundowns number two in 2026. It makes one wonder what Reyaad Pieterse and Jody February are doing, SMH! - Reyaad Pieterse

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    They will blame Cardoso for Onyango's mistake

    They will blame the coach for that foul and penalty, forgetting that Onyango commits similar fouls whenever he’s given a chance - Aristotle 

  • Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage

    Add Lord Onyango more years!

    Add Lord Onyango a two-year contract deal! Sundowns play like Richards Bay against their age mates with money - Karabo

  • Thato Sibiya, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpagepix

    Sibiya not at CAF CL level

    Thato Sibiya deserves to be benched; he's not at the level of playing the CAF Champions League. How can you throw a child into a lion's mouth? Cardoso must f*ck off

  • Miguel Cardoso and Flemming Berg, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Downs protecting a fraud?

    We used to have coaches who used to win almost all the group stage matches. Now we are fighting for qualification, because protecting a fraud that got us to a fluke final - Sompisi

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    Sundowns have become Chiefs and vice versa

    Kaizer Chiefs have become Mamelodi Sundowns, and Mamelodi Sundowns have become Kaizer Chiefs - Gustavo

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Mudau? Pirates dodged a bullet

    Khuliso Mudau is a scam. Orlando Pirates dodged a bullet! Sundowns fans are crashing out - Mageba Shimaya

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    I'd be pissed if Pirates fumble in PSL

    No man! I don't recognise this Sundowns. I'd be pissed if Orlando Pirates fumble the Premier Soccer League title this season - Simo Simolo

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Williams is worse but...

    Watching Al Hilal SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns. But all I can say is that Onyango should also retire. Ronwen Williams is worse, but Onyango is worst - Thabo

