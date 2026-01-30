Al-Hilal Omdurman 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Masandawana have become Kaizer Chiefs but in Khuliso Mudau, Orlando Pirates dodged a bullet! Extend Onyango's contract, but don't blame Miguel Cardoso for Denis' mistakes'

Mamelodi Sundowns' chances of making the CAF Champions League knockout phase hung in the balance after a 2-1 defeat against Al-Hilal Omdurman.

The impressive Blue Wave took a deserved lead in the added minutes of the first half from Mohammed Abdelrahman, who converted from the penalty after Denis Onyango brought down an opponent in the danger zone.

Just four minutes into the second half, Masandawana easily lost the ball in midfield, and Jean-Claude Girumugisha did well to beat Onyango from about 25 yards out.

Despite Arthur Sales pulling one back with 30 minutes to go, thanks to an assist from Peter Shalulile, Al-Hilal Omdurman did well to collect maximum points to go top of the table with eight points, three more than Masandawana, who will drop to third if St Eloi Lupopo beat MC Alger this weekend.

