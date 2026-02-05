Cedric Kaze details an embarrassing Round of 16 exit from Nedbank Cup against ex-Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch
The painful exit
Kaizer Chiefs joined minnows Gomora FC out of the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 32 games played on Wednesday night.
The former were undone by Stellenbosch, who claimed a 2-1 win, while the latter fell to Mamelodi Sundowns by the same margin.
Amakhosi fans had expected their team to advance, given their recent form and good record against Stellies, but they ended up returning home with their heads down.
Where did it go wrong for Chiefs?
Co-coach Cedric Kaze believes that his players didn't have the right attitude at the start of the game, which was capitalised by the opponent.
"I believe that’s the first minutes that were decisive, we didn’t get into the game with the right attitude, with the right mentality," he told the media.
We conceded goals that are available in the first 20 minutes. But even in the first half, we had two or three one-vs-one with the keeper that we didn’t score. We need to say that today was one of those days where everything you do is not enough. We created a lot of opportunities. In the second half, we hit the post two or three times.
“We have to keep our mental strength, look forward to Sunday’s game, which comes very fast and is a massive, massive game for us," Kaze added.
Chiefs were a better team
The Burundian insists that his team did quite well as opposed to Stellies, only that they were unlucky.
“I believe that even though in the first half they scored two goals, we were the better team. We missed a few opportunities,” Kaze added.
“That’s what we showed them, that even in the first half, we conceded two goals, we had the opportunities to score two or three. We had to go into the second half with the right attitude and try to score the first goal. In the first 15 minutes, that’s going to give us a boost for the rest of the game.
“They did well in the second half, but I would say it was an unlucky day and we are out of the competition, but we’re gonna fight for the rest of the season for the remaining games in the league and the CAF Confederations Cup," he concluded.
The big assignment
The Chiefs will now be aiming at beating Al Masry on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup to stand a chance of making the knockout phase.