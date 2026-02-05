Cedric Kaze details an embarrassing Round of 16 exit from Nedbank Cup against ex-Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch

Co-coach Cedric Kaze believes that his players didn't have the right attitude at the start of the game, which was capitalised by the opponent.

"I believe that’s the first minutes that were decisive, we didn’t get into the game with the right attitude, with the right mentality," he told the media.

We conceded goals that are available in the first 20 minutes. But even in the first half, we had two or three one-vs-one with the keeper that we didn’t score. We need to say that today was one of those days where everything you do is not enough. We created a lot of opportunities. In the second half, we hit the post two or three times.

“We have to keep our mental strength, look forward to Sunday’s game, which comes very fast and is a massive, massive game for us," Kaze added.



