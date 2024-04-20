Houston Dash set to sign Brazilian sensation Tarciane in blockbuster NWSL transfer - paying Corinthians the third-highest transfer fee in women's soccer history
Brazilian sensation Tarciane is set to sign for the Houston Dash for the third-highest transfer fee ever recorded in the women's game.
- Dash set to sign Brazil's Tarciane
- Houston traded Maria Sanchez Friday evening
- NWSL side pay third-highest fee ever for defender