Heading to Mamelodi Sundowns? Olisa Ndah's agent opens up after the Nigerian defender's shocking exit from Orlando Pirates
Is Ndah set to remain in PSL?
After fully recovering from a long-term injury, Orlando Pirates fans were expecting to see Olisa Ndah finally play more regularly again.
However, after he recovered and was also featured in the Black Label Cup against the Carling All Stars team, where Pirates won by a 2-0 margin, the Nigerian left, leaving the fans shocked.
According to Pirates, the decision to end their association with Ndah was arrived at after a mutual agreement between the two parties.
The 28-year-old centre-back joined the Buccaneers from Akwa United in 2021, played in 86 games, and won three MTN8 trophies.
He did not play an official game for Bucs this season, and although he was still contracted with the Carling Knockout champions, he asked to be released.
Ndah leaves
"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the Club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways," Orlando Pirates confirmed in an official statement on Thursday.
"The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the club’s management. Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career."
"Ndah, 28, joined the Buccaneers in 2021 and quickly established himself as a commanding presence at the heart of defence. Strong in the tackle, assured in possession, and uncompromising in his commitment, he brought both steel and composure to the backline during a pivotal period for the club.
"Over the course of more than 80 appearances at the Club, Ndah consistently embodied the values of Orlando Pirates. On the pitch, he was dependable and disciplined; off it, he was a model professional who represented the badge with distinction," the Soweto giants added.
"The Club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field and acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process. It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached."
"Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Olisa for his professionalism, dedication, and service to the Club. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career, both on a personal level and in his continued journey in the game," Bucs concluded.
Is Ndah set to join Sundowns?
The defender's agent, Mike Makaab, has responded to the possibility of his agent signing for the Tshwane giants.
"We will first speak to Olisa and then decide on the way forward," Makaab said.
Sundowns have also been quite active in the mid-season transfer window, as they have also signed Khulumani Ndamane, who joined officially from TS Galaxy, and Brayan Leon, who was bought from Independiente Medellin of Colombia.
Ndah's injury, Mbokazi's rise
When Ndah was injured, Mbekezeli Mbokazi rose to become a dependable centre-back and was even elected as one of the club's captains.
Mbokazi got his chance in March last year and became a regular figure at the heart of defence, where he regularly played alongside Nkosinathi Sibisi and later Lebone Seema, who was signed in the offseason window.
TLB, as Mbokazi is famously known, left for Major League Soccer to join Chicago Fire, and his exit was tipped as Ndah's second chance to re-establish himself as Pirates' defender again.
Who have Pirates signed?
As the Soweto giants eye the PSL title as well as the Nedbank Cup, the playing unit has been strengthened with the signing of Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC, as well as Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants.
Saleng, who had been loaned to PSL side Orbit College, signed for Sundowns, while Sinoxolo Kwayiba rejoined Chippa United without making his debut for Bucs, and Tshegofatso Mabasa was loaned out to Stellenbosch.