Heading to Mamelodi Sundowns? Olisa Ndah's agent opens up after the Nigerian defender's shocking exit from Orlando Pirates

After fully recovering from a long-term injury, Orlando Pirates fans were expecting to see Olisa Ndah finally play more regularly again.

However, after he recovered and was also featured in the Black Label Cup against the Carling All Stars team, where Pirates won by a 2-0 margin, the Nigerian left, leaving the fans shocked.

According to Pirates, the decision to end their association with Ndah was arrived at after a mutual agreement between the two parties.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined the Buccaneers from Akwa United in 2021, played in 86 games, and won three MTN8 trophies.

He did not play an official game for Bucs this season, and although he was still contracted with the Carling Knockout champions, he asked to be released.