'He is proving it!' Kaizer Chiefs icon happy to see Hugo Broos prove his doubters wrong after Orlando Pirates stars inspire Bafana Bafana to Angola win at AFCON

Bafana Bafana started their 2025 AFCON title bid with a 2-1 victory over Angola at Stade Marrekech on Monday.

Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster were on target to hand South Africa the important win in this Group B encounter.

Before Foster's goal, Tshepang Moremi had his effort ruled out for forward after the Orlando Pirates winger had come in for Mohau Nkota at halftime.

Foster grabbed the winner just as pressure was mounting on coach Hugo Broos to take him off and replace him with Evidence Makgopa.

But the Burnley forward saved the day for Bafana and was ultimately named the Man of the Match, leaving Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo hailing Broos' decisions on Foster and Moremi.