"He’d be doing himself a favour": Stefan Effenberg makes a clear statement about Michael Olise and Bayern Munich

Olise joined Munich from English Premier League side Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for a transfer fee of €53 million and quickly established himself as a key player. Given his outstanding performances, it is hardly surprising that European heavyweights are said to have set their sights on the French international. In particular, English champions Liverpool FC and Spanish record champions Real Madrid have been mentioned in this context in recent weeks.

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl recently emphasised in Sport Bild, however, that selling Olise in the summer was not on the cards: “We’re not wasting a single thought on that.” After all, the 24-year-old has “every opportunity a top player could wish for” in Munich.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also declared Olise to be for sale. “Whichever club is making eyes at him: anyone who plays for FC Bayern knows what they have at FC Bayern,” he said. Meanwhile, Eberl once again pointed to the long-term contract, which contains no release clause, and stated: “We are relaxed.”