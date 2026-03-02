Have SAFA hinted they want Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to stay beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup even after Belgian announcing he is done?
The big announcement
Coach Hugo Broos was given the mandate to lead Bafana Bafana in 2021 following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki, who had failed to help the team qualify for the 2021 AFCON.
The former Cameroon tactician signed a five-year contract, and despite a slow start, he has helped Mzansi make their mark on the continent.
He became the first coach to help the country qualify for back-to-back AFCON.
Broos ready to call it a day
Broos confirmed a couple of months ago that he will retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"For me, it’s sentimental. I was already at a World Cup as a player at the end of my career, and now I do it again as a coach," he opened up after helping Mzansi qualify.
“I think this is the right moment, after the World Cup next year, to stop my career, go to my family, and enjoy the next 20 years with my grandchildren and my children," he added.
"But first of all, there is still some work to do, and we will try to do it well. Thank you," he continued.
SAFA respond
SAFA president Danny Jordaan has now revealed the federation will have a sit-down with Broos to discuss the future of Bafana Bafana after his exit.
"We have to discuss with him. He has indicated that at the end of the contract, he will retire. We will still have a conversation," he said in a presser.
“Never in the history of South Africa did you have a coach stay the course of their contract. Coaches must be given the opportunity to settle the team, scan the land, and decide which players are suitable for my team.”
“This is one problem we realise. This cannot continue. We must give stability to the coaching staff,” Jordaan.
Who will replace Broos?
Some interesting names have been mentioned by football stakeholders in the country.
The current assistant coach, Helman Mkhalele, is among them, alongside the Harambee Stars coach and former Orlando Pirates striker Benni McCarthy.
Others are Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena. It will be interesting to see who will be confirmed as the new man on board.