Have SAFA hinted they want Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to stay beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup even after Belgian announcing he is done?

Coach Hugo Broos was given the mandate to lead Bafana Bafana in 2021 following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki, who had failed to help the team qualify for the 2021 AFCON.

The former Cameroon tactician signed a five-year contract, and despite a slow start, he has helped Mzansi make their mark on the continent.

He became the first coach to help the country qualify for back-to-back AFCON.